No raise

From the joy experienced in the home GP in Miami, the Haas he never savored the thrill of a points finish either with Kevin Magnussen or with Nico Hülkenberg. The US home can go on vacation after the Belgian Grand Prix with the guarantee of eighth place in the constructors’ standings, on an equal footing with Williams and two points clear of Alfa Romeo, another team that is particularly suffering from the lack of a top-10 finish in several races.

Tire degradation: the main problem

A goal that Haas also eluded at Spa-Francorchamps, in an overall difficult weekend to tackle even for the weather conditions always uncertain and highly variable in any session from Friday to Sunday: “I felt there was a bit more to fight for this race, I had a bit more competitiveness – has explained Magnussen – we still have much more degradation than everyone else, which I think is the main differentiator. As far as pace is concerned, at the start of the stints it looked like we could fight for the top 10, but the degradation didn’t allow us to keep fighting until the end. I think we’re gaining a good understanding of what we need to do and I’m looking forward to the second half of the year, looking forward to some updates and some changes to the car. Hopefully we can get back in the game, we are still eighth in the Constructors’ Championship and this is our aim as a team to gain another position from last year. We have everything to fight for.”

Hülkenberg: a difficult but enjoyable comeback

A problem, that relating to tire wear, which has particularly hindered Haas during this first half of the championship, but which could be studied and resolved by the team during this summer break, with the cars which will resume activity at end of August in Holland: “I think the tire degradation was high and the pace of the car was not good enough to fight for points – It reaffirmed Hulkenberg – we will reset, we will rearrange and we have three weeks to refresh and hopefully come back stronger in Zandvoort. I’m disappointed after a day like today, but first of all I’m still very happy to be back and having fun in the car. By working and pushing the team and battling it out on track, the positives still outweigh a difficult Sunday, but we need and want performance in the car.”