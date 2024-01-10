Name deleted

The American team Haas, which came last in the Constructors' standings last championship, could be at the center of a significant revolution. Today the indiscretion of thefarewell by Simone Resta from the role of technical director of the team, held for the last two years. Now, however, a new, important thing is emerging on social channels rumorwhich concerns the team principal Gunther Steiner. In fact, his name is disappeared from the 'Team' section of the team's official website.

In itself this may not mean anything, but the 'disappearance' of the name of the top manager of a Formula 1 team from the team's website is certainly strange. The names of the owner – Gene Haas – and the drivers – Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg and third driver Pietro Fittipaldi – are in fact regularly present in the section dedicated to the team.

Social media 'rumors'

To this we add a dense tom-tam that is emerging on social networks – Twitter/X And Reddit in particular – according to which at 9.00 in the morning American Pacific coast time – 6pm in Italy – the release of a piece of news regarding the team would be expected.

Steiner has been team principal of Haas since 14 April 2014, when the American team began to take its first steps towards its debut in F1, which then took place in the 2016 season. The manager from Merano has therefore always guided the team's operations, bringing it up to one historic fifth place in the Constructors' Championship in the 2018 season.

In recent years, however, the team's results have significantly worsened and the Covid-19 pandemic has not helped, so much so that risk bankrupting the team in 2020. However, Steiner himself was able to find the sponsorship necessary to save the team. The next few hours could clear up this 'mystery' that is gathering about the future of the Haas team, but the feeling is certainly that a revolution is upon us for the only US Formula 1 team.