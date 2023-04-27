2022 to be framed

“Kevin is not in a happy position at the moment, being behind Nico. He is happy for the team and knows that the car is there to allow him to do well: he just has to do it.”. With these words, released to the newspaper Mirrors, Günther Steinerteam principal of Haas, opened the market ‘silly season’ for the American team ahead of the 2024 season. Returning to F1 at the start of the 2022 season following the sudden departure of Nikita Mazepin, Kevin Magnussen had been the revelation of last seasongiving Haas heavy points in the first races of the year and also conquering a historic pole position on the Interlagos track, the first ever for himself and his team.

Difficult moment

These splendid results had guaranteed the Dane an easy contract renewal, also contributing to the departure of his young boxmate, the German Mick Schumacher. Instead of the son of art, however, Steiner has called expert Nico Hulkenberg. In this start of the 2023 championship, unexpectedly, Hulkenberg he is cornering his old rival. In fact, the former Force India, Renault and Aston Martin driver scored more points than Magnussen in the first three races, also clearly beating him in all the qualifying sessions held. Three appointments, in a championship made up of 23 GPs and six Sprints, are obviously too few to sanction a clear trend. Now though within the Kannapolis team K-Mag has become the new watchdog.

Five races to understand

“In the end it all comes down to performance, but at the moment I’m quite relaxed – added Steiner again, who then launched a clear enough ultimatum to its pilot – I want to pass at least others five races to see where we are and then start thinking about it”, commented the manager from Bolzano. Between the end of April and the beginning of June, the Circus calendar will be particularly crowded, with five races in 35 days. Team riders will race in Baku and Miami before tackling the all-European triptych of Imola, Monaco and Barcelona. After the Catalan away match, it is presumable that Magnussen’s fate is clearerin one sense or another.

Ricciardo in the background

On the Danish stands the long shadow – among others – of Daniel Ricciardo. Steiner had already shown interest in the pilot aussie last year, but the prohibitive hiring and the same perplexities of the person concerned had sunk the negotiation. Steiner, however, has hinted in recent weeks to be available to return to sit at the table with the current third home Red Bull guide. “I hope that this year we will be able to confirm our intentions with the riders before the summer break – he explained in conclusion – Frbecause a delay is not pleasant from my point of view”. Last year, the formalization of Schumacher’s farewell came a few days after the end of the season.