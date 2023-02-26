Hülkenberg one step away from returning

With a total of 415 laps completed over the three days of pre-season testing, the Haas starts the weekend of the Bahrain Grand Prix with a large number of data at its disposal obtained from the many kilometers travelled. A response made possible by a particularly demanding third and final day for both Kevin Magnussen and the returning rider Nico Hulkenbergthe one who will make his official return to Formula 1 next weekend after his last participation as a starting driver dating back to 2020. A much-awaited event for the 35-year-old German, who in the meantime wanted to comment on his feelings on these tests held in Sakhir : “All in all it went well – has explained – I’ve done a lot of km and I think I’ve achieved what I was personally looking for, that is to start off on the right foot with the car and find good connection and harmony. I feel comfortable when the car does what I say, and not the other way around. We have collected a large amount of data that the team will analyze over the next few days, and it is all important information even for a rider.”

Magnussen absent only for physiological reasons

Satisfaction for an expert driver like Hülkenberg, as well as for another like Magnussenready to kick off his sixth season at the wheel of the Haas: “These have been three intense days and this is very positive – commented the Dane – We did a lot of laps today and I was in the car from start to finish, and I only went out to go to the bathroom! We completed a whole race in one heat, with pit stops and re-exits, so I’m quite satisfied. You come into testing with a plan and expect to have to change it due to problems, but you didn’t have to. We managed to do everythingwe almost did 100 laps in one afternoon and that’s usually what you expect to do in a day.”

Steiner enthusiastic about the tests

The team principal is also proud of the work done by the US team in general Günther Steinerwho after the words spent on the future of the team also in terms of partnerships with Ferrari or other engine manufacturers, also commented on the test days: “Today was a very positive day – he summarized- more than 170 laps completed without any problems. The testing program was very intense, with one race simulation completed and the other almost completed, so a very good day. In general, the tests went without problemswith very few problems compared to past years. The whole team arrived here very well prepared – we did our homework – so when we arrived we were ready to go, and it showed. The progress since last year has been good, so now we have to see where we are. It’s still hard to say, but we’re in the middle of the standings, let’s see if we’re at the top or bottom of the standings, but now we’re ready for next weekend’s race.”

The VF-23 is Her Beauty 2023

