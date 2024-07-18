Future as third pilot for K-Mag?

After seven years as a Haas driver at the end of 2024 Kevin Magnussen will end for the second time in his career his collaboration with the American team, which had recalled him in a hurry at the beginning of 2022 after the unpredictable developments that affected Uralkali and Nikita Mazepin.

The team principal Ayao Komatsu he greeted a pillar of Haas like Magnussen in this way, given that no driver boasts the number of races contested at the wheel of the car prepared by Gene Haas’ team: “I would like to thank Kevin for everything he has given to the team, both on and off the track. He has truly been a pillar of our team over the years. No one has driven more races for us and we have enjoyed some memorable moments together, not least a stunning fifth place at the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix when Kevin returned to start his second chapter with the team. He wasn’t expecting to be driving a Formula 1 car that weekend, but he delivered a stunning performance that gave the whole team a huge boost and showcased his talent once again.”

Komatsu would like to keep Magnussen even if he is not in the role of race driver – the pair will be formed by Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon – so the offer of the role of development driver for the Dane cannot be ruled out: “There are a lot of races to do this year, and on top of that, given Kevin’s special relationship with the team, I hope we can find a way to continue working together in some way. We hope to be able to name him in the near future, but his vast experience in Formula 1 and the knowledge he has gained about how Haas works would certainly be invaluable to our growth in the future.”