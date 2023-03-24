Derbies between comrades

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has given several ideas regarding the coexistence between teammates within the same team. Obviously the internal dynamics of the Red Bull team were discussed above all, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez who seem destined to play against each other for the conquest of the world crown, but also in Mercedes and Ferrari the relationships between the drivers in the of the same color. Similar dynamics, however, can also be seen in the grid backup positionswhere paradoxically every single point counts even more because the financial future of the team can depend on it.

Lessons from the past

Gunther Steiner has already established very clear rules of engagement, who in the past had to witness numerous fratricidal clashes in Haas, from the duels between Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen to those involving Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin in 2021. This year between the ‘usual’ Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, also thanks to certain tense stories from the past between the two, the top management of the American team immediately wanted set behavioral boundaries.

No duels

“We don’t want to get in each other’s way after the first lap – declared the Danish pilot, quoted by the site Speedweek – it’s just a matter of figuring out who has the most speed. At Haas, we have a no-fighting policy. I can push to try and keep it [Hulkenberg] behind me, but I can’t close the door for him or anything like that. It’s all about being fair to each other and making sure we work for the team and not for ourselves“. A team effort that paid off in Saudi Arabia, allowing Magnussen to collect the first point of his season.