There Haas she’s back on track, and she did it before the others. In fact, the US team made Nico run Hulkenberg on the Sakhir track, where the winter tests will begin on 23 February. Haas was second shakedown.

Just like at Silverstone, when Günther Steiner’s team sent Kevin Magnussen onto the track, Haas lapped for 15km checking that all the VF-23’s systems and procedures were under control.

Shakedown Pt. II: Beginning a busy fortnight in Bahrain 🇧🇭#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/IGXH6kut0B — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 21, 2023

For Hülkenberg it was a return to the track as racer and factory driver after four years. The German rode in the morning and afternoon using a set of Demo tyres.