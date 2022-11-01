Stoffel Vandoorne’s arrival as Aston Martin’s reserve driver in 2023 along with Felipe Drugovich was an empty net assist for Nico’s supporters. Hülkenberg. In fact, the German, never mentioned for next year in the Aston Martin statement, would free himself from the British team and would therefore become free to marry elsewhere. The only available “owner” seat is in Haas, unless Logan Sargeant obtains the Super license in the Abu Dhabi race (in that case, Williams should also be looking for a driver for next season). And now Hülkenberg admits the contacts and negotiations in progress: if they were to be successful, the German would replace his compatriot Mick Schumacherauthor of a season lived between a few highs and many lows.

“Ultimately, the decision is not up to me. I’m not the one to decide“, He declared to the Austrians of ServusTV. “There are still some negotiations. I am relatively optimisticbut we’ll have to be patient for a while“. In short, nothing official, but it is clear that the departure from Aston Martin could be another signal for a change of the guard in Haas. Team principal Günther Steiner has repeatedly admitted that he wants to wait for the last race in Abu Dhabi to decide who will be Kevin Magnussen’s teammate in 2023: Schumacher has two races to go back to the lead in the second round.