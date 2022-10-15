There are very few seats left on the Circus bandwagon. Two, to be precise, and with many contenders. Williams offers a ticket, as Nicholas Latifi is sure to get off while there Haas she has to figure out if she can rely on Mick Schumacher for the third consecutive season. The German has improved and has been able to raise his head in key moments, but will this be enough to convince team principal Günther Steiner? Possible, but certainly not. And then there is hope for everyone, also because the Haas seat is the most attractive seat for next year. The two main candidates, besides Schumacher himself, are Antonio Giovinazzi and Nico Hülkenberg. A three-way challenge for which the former Renault is preparing to the maximum: the intensity of the training is back to what it once was, in the hope of a call from Steiner.

“Now I travel less, because I don’t do all the races, as was the case in the past. I don’t go to all the grands prix, but only to those that are also important from a commercial point of view, where there are appointments with the sponsors. I will also go to Austin which is always a big event“Hülkenberg said in an interview with YouTube channel Lissie Mackintosh. “Clearly if you are not the starting rider you do not have the pressure of the result or that of the media: it is a bit more relaxing, of course, but there are times where you miss the competition, the presence on the grid, the adrenaline of the Formula 1 race. In this period as a third driver I have not trained as intensely as I did before or at the beginning of my career, also because you only come into play in emergency situations to replace someone. But who knows, maybe there is an opportunity for 2023 or the future, so I recently increased the intensity of training again“. Although he has not been a regular driver since 2019, in the last three years the German has participated in five races, replacing Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel due to coronavirus infections.