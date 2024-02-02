Revolution underway

On the sidelines of presentation of the livery of what will be the new VF-24, which will debut on the track on February 11th in the traditional filming day scheduled at Silverstone, the Haas team has finally made official the last important element that was missing in its organization chart after the revolution of early January which saw the farewell of former team principal Gunther Steiner and technical director Simone Resta.

Simone Resta's heir

The role of the Bolzano manager was taken by the Japanese Ayao Komatsu, in his first experience as team principal in F1, while the space occupied by Resta still remained vacant. Confirmation arrived today that the new director of the US team will still be an Italian. In fact, the choice fell on Andrea De Zordo – former chief designer under Resta – who has been working with the Haas team since January 2021.

“He is a very precise person – explained Komatsu, officially confirming the promotion of De Zordo, who in the past he also worked for Ferrari – he is a good communicator, he is very committed and listens to people, so I am very happy with this choice. Now We are recruiting for our Chief Designer – continued the new team principal – but I think we have good internal candidates, so we will look to promote someone internally“.

New role

However, the news at Haas is not over yet: “Another key position is that of 'performance director' – added Komatsu – a position that didn't exist before, but which we created by entrusting the role to Damien Brayshaw, previously responsible for the Vehicle Performance Group. He will supervise and lead the direction of the updates together with the aerodynamic department and all the other areas that analyze the car in full scale, i.e. track engineering, the Vehicle Performance Group, the Tire Group and so on. These are the key changes: we are involving everyone and trying to right the ship together“.