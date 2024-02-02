New livery

The team Haasbringing up the rear of the 2023 season in the Constructors' ranking, was supposed to be the first to reveal to the world its single-seater for the 2024 vintage. In reality, following a fairly frequent practice in recent years, the American team has in fact shown only the one that will be livery of the new VF-24without publishing real images of the new single-seater.

The first glance highlights the prevalence of black color, which is predominant over the entire single-seater. Obviously there are red inserts (especially on the front and rear wings) and white inserts (on the sides and halo).

Track debut on February 11th

In some ways it is a return to the team's origins after there had been a prevalence of white in the last three seasons. The most direct reference is perhaps to single-seater of 2017, which however had a dark shade that was more gray than black and fewer white accents on the front of the car. Also announced during the presentation 'baptism on the track' of VF-24: will take place on Sunday February 11 via a classic filming day at Silverstone.

That will be the real car that will also see the long-awaited debut of Ayao Komatsu in the role of team principal, after the controversial dismissal – or rather, failure to renew – of the historic boss of the stars and stripes team, the Bolzano native Gunther Steiner. For Haas this season could be fundamental from a future perspective, with the desperate need to avoid what would be the third last place in the last four seasons. The line-up has been confirmed, with the two veterans Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg at the wheel.