The last act of the season

Two days after the last race of the 2023 season, which will take place on Sunday on the Abu Dhabi circuit, Formula 1 will return to the scene – obviously still at Yas Marina – for the traditional appointment with the end-of-season testsreserved for young pilots and which for some years now have represented the usual ‘closing of the curtain’ on the Circus year. The first team to make its line-up official for the occasion was Haas, which among other things goes to the last race of the year with the real risk of closing the championship at the bottom of the Constructors’ list.

Representing the American team in the session on November 28th will be Pietro Fittipaldinow a ‘historic’ test driver of the Kannapolis team, and the young talent Oliver Bearmanmember of the Ferrari Driver Academy and among the most likely young prospects to one day land in Formula 1 as a starting driver.

The words of Fittipaldi and Bearman

As for Fittipaldi, his last outing with the VF-23 dates back to July, during the Pirelli tire test on the Silverstone circuit, where he covered almost 700 kilometres. Bearman instead took part in a PL1 session in Mexico City this year, making him the youngest British driver to take part in a Formula 1 race weekend.

“It’s always a great opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car and continue our development work together with the entire Haas team – declared Pietro Fittipaldi – I can’t wait to complete the final laps of the season for the team.”. “I can’t wait to take part in the Young Driver Test – echoed Bearman, who already on Friday he will be on track to play a round of PL1 again – it will be nice to be able to treasure these experiences and spend a whole day in the car. The Young Driver Test is the last chance the team has this year to work on things to do for 2024 and I will try to do a good job. The team have made me feel at ease since we met in Qatar and I really enjoy working with them, can’t wait to see everyone again in Abu Dhabi“.