Schumacher-Steiner

In Mick Schumacher's two years in Haasthe management of Michael's art son by the former Team Principal Günter Steiner had generated constant back and forth between the Bolzano manager and Mick's uncle, Ralf Schumacher. Yet, despite this war made of incessant and mutual accusations, the end of Steiner's experience in Haas was not welcomed with pleasure by the winner of 6 F1 GPs, who commented on his departure with these words: “It was a brand – declared a formula1.de – It's a shame that another Formula 1 character is leaving, but perhaps it was also time for a new one to arrive. Only time will tell. It brought attention to the team and sponsors. It was good, but I think Gene Haas was too embarrassed to be in the back all the time.”

Haas searches Europe

Haas, which replaced Steiner with Ayao Komatsu, also announced plans to hire a new General Manager of the team in Europe, in order to manage issues not inherent to the world of competitions. The 'candidates' for this role must have a fundamental requirement: that of at least 10 years' management experience in F1.

The ideal names

In this regard there would be two profiles that would fully satisfy these criteria: Mattia Binottoformer Ferrari Team Principal, e Otmar Szafnauer, who held the same position as the Italian-Swiss engineer at Aston Martin and Alpine. Binotto, who joined Ferrari in 1995, might seem the most suitable figure, also given the technical collaboration between Prancing Horse and Haas.

According to Schumacher, however, Binotto could already be involved in Audi's new project for the entry into F1 of Four circles in 2026, which is why the former German driver would consider Szafnauer's profile more ideal, also for other reasons: “Otmar is a very well-known person in Formula 1 and who also has some experience – has explained – technical competence is one thing, but going to is another look for the best minds, sometimes in universities. Have this foresight and focusing on new people to take the team forward is an ability that I trust in Otmar. I can't imagine Binotto being able to do that. Furthermore, it is more related to Audi, but I don't understand how it can be reconciled with Andreas Seidl. I'm curious to know. Furthermore – he concluded – Otmar knows small structures and can get a lot out of them. This is also fundamental. What's the point of hiring someone who has had 1,000 people employing him in the past? At the beginning he will find difficulties”.