From rivals to companions

In the past Nico Hulkenberg And Kevin Magnussen they never particularly liked each other. Their face-to-face and press barbs became famous and were promptly resurrected when the two became teammates at Haas.

Both last year and in the first half of this season, however, the coexistence between the two within the American team went rather wellThe German and the Dane have worked side by side without any particular disagreements emerging and now that Hulkenberg has signed for Sauber/Audi and Magnussen risks not being renewed by the Haas management, it was the native of Emmerich who spoke out in favour of his colleague.

Support for the future

Asked by journalists about Magnussen’s chances of remaining in the American team in 2025 as a teammate of the young Oliver Bearman, Hulkenberg supported the candidacy of the former Renault and McLaren driver: “Magnussen in the running for a renewal? Yes, I really think so – he has declared – obviously it’s not my responsibility and it’s not my decision. But Kevin has also been very consistent this year“.

Many, criticizing Magnussen’s performances, have highlighted the difference in performance emerged compared to his teammate. The Roskilde driver has collected only five championship points in 12 GPs, compared to the 22 of his teammate. Hulkenberg, however, is convinced that it was only small details that made the difference: “Often when you watch the outcome of a race on TV it seems like huge differences but in reality it is very small things. I have more access to the data and I see exactly what is happening on his side. I think he’s doing a good job and I think he’s still a strong candidate, whether it’s for Haas or some other team.”he concluded.