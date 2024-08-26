Trucks freed

There Haas-Uralkali soap opera it has come to an end and this morning The American team’s trucks were finally allowed to leave the Netherlands towards Monza, where the Italian Grand Prix will start its track activity on Friday. The Russian giant in fact, through a press release published on its official website, confirmed that having received the payment that was due to him from the team owned by Gene Haas as decided last June by the Swiss Arbitration Court rulingwho spoke about the termination of the sponsorship partnership which occurred in March 2022.

The Uralkali press release

“Uralkali confirms that it has received the full payment due from Haas (including interest and commissions) following the Swiss arbitration court ruling – reads the official note from Uralkali – We also cashed in on the race car that was owed to us under the sponsorship deal. Therefore, Uralkali has notified the Dutch authorities that they can release Haas’ assets from arrest as an interim measure, and Haas is free to take them out of the Netherlands. The money returned to Uralkali by Swiss arbitration and transferred to us by Haas will be used to increase our ability to ensure a stable food supply“.

Difficult weekend

The chaos around the American team began on Thursday evening when bailiffs arrived in the paddock and made an inventory of the assets owned by the star-spangled team. On Sunday evening the team was unable to leave the Zandvoort track because it was necessary to wait for – this morning – confirmation from Uralkali of receipt of the payment issued by Haas on Friday. Now the matter is definitively concluded and the team managed by Ayao Komatsu will be able to concentrate entirely on the track.