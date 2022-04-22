There rain of Imola has once again upset the hierarchy of the teams, which behind an increasingly dominant Ferrari continue to alternate weekend after weekend in a sort of continuous rollercoaster. At the first approach of 2022 on a European track, the smile is surprised Haas, that after the highs of Sakhir and Gedda had seemed to be in crisis in Melbourne. Instead, the Santerno PL1s hoisted the two Kannapolis single-seaters to fourth and fifth place in the standings, dunks even between the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The gaps from Charles Leclerc are huge (over three seconds), but just as wide is the advantage over his rivals. Between Magnussen (fourth) and Russell – tenth with the first of the Mercedes – there are 1.8 seconds. However, we are only at the dawn of a super crowded weekend of commitments, which will see qualifying take place this afternoon.

It is therefore too early to draw conclusions, also due to the weather, which seems destined to change. Inevitably, however, the team principal of the team, Gunther Steiner, can only smile at the placement in the ranking of Magnussen and Schumacher. “It has been a wet session and it is always difficult to see what others are doing – explained the manager from Bolzano to Sky Sports F1 – I’d rather be there (on the starting grid) than be at the back, but I don’t want to read much into this result. Both riders got faster and faster on both sets of tires. However, qualifying will be dry, at least so it seems. [Questo risultato] it’s good for morale at the moment – continued Steiner – I think we started with what we had and we just kept the riders out for as long as possible to get the tires to the right temperatures and understand when they come in. [nella giusta finestra]”.