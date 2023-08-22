Haas tries to raise

After the nearly month-long summer break, Formula 1 is ready to get back on track this Friday for free practice at the Dutch Grand Prixwhich also this year, as in the last two seasons, will be held on the circuit of Zandvoort. A track that could provide concrete indications for numerous teams, starting with Haas. The US team, tied for seventh with Williams in the constructors’ standings, hasn’t scored points since the Miami GP, and in the last seven rounds has never gone beyond 15th with both Magnussen and Hülkenberg, mainly due to problems related to reliability or to complex tire management.

Updates

However, as stated by the Team Principal Günther Steinerthe team will show up in Zandvoort with some updateswhich could contribute to a recovery both in terms of performance and results: “We have some updates coming for Zandvoort, on the air intakes of the brakes and on the front wing – commented – but the team are working flat out to make some changes to the car which will come later in the year, although I can’t give an exact timeline. We continue to work and there are two reasons for this: first, to try to make the car faster as you always do with updates, but also to know the direction of the VF-24, which is just as important, if not more more. We are working hard and at an intense pace, comparable to the development of the new car in December”.

Magnussen: “We can come back too”

A desire to return to higher levels also underlined by Kevin Magnussencurrently 17th in the championship standings and eager to change direction already starting from Zandvoort: “I think it’s clear that we didn’t finish the first half of the season the way we wanted to, so we are all very eager to come back during the season. – commented the Dane – i think we can do it. TOWe have seen some teams that have made good progress, and this has been as motivating as it is annoying, because it shows that if they can do it, we can too. I think this is the mentality with which we will approach the second half of the season. I feel that as a team we are in a good position, but with the car we are a little behind, so I am looking forward to the challenge and to work hard to get where we want to be. Naturally, the two races coming to the United States are the ones we look forward to, and that’s where we want to do well. Last year we scored points in Austin and this year we did it in Miami, and reaching the top-10 at home is always a good feeling, especially in front of our main partners. I can’t wait to see them and I hope we can be strong there too.”

Hülkenberg’s ‘debut’

The eve of the Dutch GP will be rather particular especially for Nico Hulkenbergwho knows the Zandvoort circuit pur having never competed in any race in F1. For the German, in fact, it will be a debut: “The city where I was born is just around the corner from the Netherlands, about 2km away, so growing up I spent a lot of time karting there and worked a lot with the Dutch. For this reason I speak Dutch, and I have many good memories. I raced a lot at Zandvoort in Formula BMW, Formula 3 and in the A1 Grand Prix. I think it’s a great track, a rollercoaster with lots of elevation changes, banking and a good mix of everything, so I’m really looking forward to hitting the track in a Formula 1 car for the first time. As far as we’re concerned, we just have to keep doing what we’re doing. Obviously we try to find the right pace and we want to do better to get more results and points. This just means working, making updates, and maximizing everything you get, while making the fewest mistakes. This will require maximum effort and teamwork from everyone. It’s always difficult to make hypotheses for the second part of the world championship – he concluded – but there will be many important moments in places that I personally like a lot, as well as new ones such as Qatar and Las Vegas. There’s a lot to look forward to.”