The Toyota suggestion and the connection with Ferrari

In the last few days we told you about how Hungary was considering a Toyota’s sensational rapprochement with the world of F1through the discussion regarding a possible partnership with the American team Haas. As already highlighted, any future negotiations between the two entities It does not foresee any possibility of Japanese entry as motorists.

Haas is in fact very closely linked to Ferrari and indeed the partnership between the Prancing Horse and the team founded by Gene Haas is destined to become even stronger. As reported by the German site Cars, Motors and Sports in fact the Americans will continue to use the engines made in Maranello at least until the end of the 2028 season.

AAA Tenant Wanted

The chats with Toyota instead concern, more simply, the use of the wind tunnel that the Japanese have in Cologne. In recent years, the McLaren team has regularly tested at the facility. However, following the completion of the redevelopment of its in-house wind tunnel in Woking last summer, the British team has resumed all aerodynamic testing in-house.

Toyota has thus lost a ‘customer’ to rent the wind tunnel to and with it an important source of income. To ensure high utilization of the facility’s production capacity, the Japanese company is therefore currently looking for new F1 partners. Haas, whose aerodynamics development is currently carried out entirely in Ferrari’s wind tunnel in Maranello, would be interested in this opportunity.