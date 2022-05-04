The excellent start to the season of the Haas who has already scored 15 points in four races – five times more than he had collected in 39 races between 2020 and 2021 – has not gone unnoticed. The American team has effectively exploited the advent of the new technical regulation and the single-seater created by the engineers of the team headed by Gunther Steiner is a worthy challenger in the ever-growing battle of the center-group. A surprising result, the result of a whole year of work, but which made many opponents turn up their noses. Many have in fact baptized the new Haas, due to the similarities between the VF-22 and the F1-75 of Maranello, a ‘Ferrari B’.

The accusation is not new in Formula 1 and had already touched Racing Point / Aston Martin, accused in the past of having been a little too literal inspired by Mercedes. How not to mention the case of Red Bull and AlphaTauri, sister stables belonging to the same property. That there is a partnership between Ferrari and Haas is nothing new, but Steiner himself has repeatedly returned to the sender the accusation of having copied the car from the Prancing Horse, which this year seems to have made the fastest and most competitive car in the whole. lot. Also Simone Resta, designer of the American car, defended his creature. Interviewed by the German site Motorsport-Total.com, on the contrary, the Italian engineer replied inviting us to note how many cars with similar concepts are present on the grid.

“To be honest, I only care about my job – said Resta – what we do with the car. We try to improve it to give the drivers a better car. The other issues are on a different level than what I am working on right now. We know the rules and we respect them. There isn’t much more to say about it – finally concluded the former Ferrari designer – you can look at the photos and see many cars that have many similarities. I believe everyone has to do a good job and focus on themselves. I suppose seeing a team like ours fighting in the middle of the pack is perhaps not what was expected“.