You notice that it is about to start again when the Formula 1 teams start showing their new livery. And Haas is the first today.

I don’t know about you, but the undersigned is looking forward to it immensely. What, you may think? Well, to the new Formula 1 season of course. Because after Max Verstappen’s signed win in 2022, the question is of course whether he will finally be ridden by the other teams again this year.

Maybe Ferrari or Mercedes will show their teeth this year and give Max a hard time. That could very well be. And just maybe a team like Haas will suddenly do well this year. Could be. In any case, it is not due to the new livery. Because that makes them the fastest in any case…

Haas is the first to present a new livery

But it will probably stay that way. Because the livery of Haas is almost the same as last year. And if you forgot what it looked like again, take a look at the photos below. Because then you kind of see it.

One of the things that stands out is the lack of a major sponsor name on the car. Instead, you’ll see the Haas name written large on the sidepod. After the departure of Urakali, the team of Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner has not yet found a major financier.

And that is why De Haas will be at the back again this year, despite the ‘new’ driver Nico Hülkenberg behind the wheel. But hey, that’s looking like coffee grounds of course.

So, it’s about to begin. On March 5 the first race will be held, in Bahrain, of all places. Do you think the Haas’ fast streaks will score some points, or are they just back at the back?

To with @jaapiyo to speak; let us know in the comments!

Through: Haas F1

This article Haas F1 kicks off, first livery 2023! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Haas #kicks #livery