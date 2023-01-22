Haas F1 team boss Günther Steiner throws some shade at Ricciardo compared to Hülkenberg.

Hülkenberg is back in Formula 1 again. The German had his first Formula 1 season after ridiculous success in all entry classes in 2010 with Williams. This was immediately followed by the first year outside the sport, after which the Hülk immediately had to make his first comeback in 2012. He did that at the time with Force India, the team he would eventually drive for most seasons.

After that period, an opportunity followed with the Renault factory team. But that, as is well known, did not lead to the desired stage. Nico is therefore the Formula 1 driver who has driven the most races without ever scoring a podium. The new comeback king of the sport has made so many comebacks that Daniel Ricciardo prefers to call him Hülkenback.

Ricciardo knows Hülkenberg well, as the Hulk drove his last full season at Renault, as the honey badger’s teammate. The two were very evenly matched, but RIC was just that little bit faster on average. It is one of the reasons that the F1 community finds it a bit strange that not America enthusiast Ricciardo, but Hülkenberg has been given the seat at Haas F1.

It was generally believed that this was mainly the choice of Ricciardo himself. If in that case, if the Ozzie wanted it, he could have had the seat. Team boss Günther Steiner, on the other hand, now suggests otherwise. He says that a choice for Ricciardo would also have been a gamble in terms of performance:

Ricciardo has clearly not performed well in the past year. Otherwise he would have been at McLaren next year. I think we should definitely consider that. I still don’t understand why, because I think he is a very good driver. This year it didn’t go his way. If I had chosen him, I would have taken another risk: can we bring him to his old level or not? Günther Steiner, always stays on level

Steiner says he did speak to Ricciardo, but before the latter was pushed aside by McLaren. Nothing came of it and there were no more conversations afterwards. Of which breeding mash.

