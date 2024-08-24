Friday was not the easiest day for the Haas team at Zandvoort. The American team saw the FP2 session end well ahead of schedule for its driver Nico Hulkenberg, who ran wide at Turn 1 and got his VF-24 stuck in the gravel.

Luckily for the team led by Ayao Komatsu, things went better for the other driver, Kevin Magnussen, who finished the second free practice session in eighth position, also having the pleasure of beating Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc by a few thousandths.

The American team, however, carried out extra work on the cars during the night between Friday and Saturday, even though the German driver’s car was not particularly damaged after his exit from the track.

The Haas mechanics have therefore decided to break the curfew, taking advantage of the first of two ‘wild cards’ they have available during the season. The Kannapolis team is currently seventh in the Constructors’ standings, just seven points behind Racing Bulls.