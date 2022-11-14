The 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix weekend will be remembered for several episodes that took place on the track, especially in the close and regulation-bound fights, if not beyond, between teammates. However, the fact that he inevitably attracted general attention focused on the unexpected pole position won by Kevin Magnussen in qualifying valid for the Sprint Race. The Dane, in addition to achieving a similar result for the first time in his career, also gave the first pole start in the history of his team, the Haas. The American team is the only one that has not yet completely defined its line-up for the 2023 season. Magnussen has long been certain of his confirmation, but the second seat is in the balance between two German drivers: Mick Schumachercurrently under the team, e Nico Hülkebergcourted for years by team principal Gunther Steiner.

At the beginning of the weekend in Sao Paulo, before qualifying, exactly Steiner had announced interesting news on the name of Magnussen’s next teammate, which the team should formalize over the next few days. In all this, the manager from Bolzano did not refer to a confirmation from Schumacher or a replacement of the latter with Hülkeberg. However, the decision seems to have already been taken and would go in favor of the former Renault driver. This, at least, is what emerges from the German site Bild, who gave now in fact the agreement between the parties. For Hülkeberg it would be a return to the Circus with the role of owner after an absence lasting three seasons and studded with ‘extras’ with the role of luxury replacement, in particular with Racing Point / Aston Martin.

The signature and the official announcement should arrive on the day of Tuesday or – at the latest – Wednesday. Haas for this choice could lose the support of some sponsors who had joined the team only for the presence of Schumacher, but the entry – already formalized – of the new title partner Moneygram would compensate for any goodbyes. For Schumacher, on the other hand, following in the footsteps of his father Michael, they could open the doors of the Mercedes. In fact, the 2020 F2 champion seems to be the favorite to occupy the role of third driver in the Brackley team.