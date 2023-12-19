2023 to forget

Last place in the standings for the second time in the last three seasons, just 12 points scored of which only one in the last 13 races and – as the icing on the cake – the launch of a 'B' version of the single-seater which seems to have brought no advantages. This is the most extreme and brutal summary of 2023 experienced by Haaswhich now seems like a distant relative of the team that in 2018 surprisingly came close to winning fourth place among the Constructors.

The leaps forward made during the season by Williams, AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo – the teams fighting with Haas to avoid last place in the standings – have left the American team behind. The VF-23s shone throughout the year in qualifying, but in the race they often fell to the rear, showing terrible tire management. During the year the team also tried to change the philosophy of the car, launching a B version 'inspired' by Red Bull concepts. However, the situation has not improved, on the contrary.

Version B useless

During a long interview given to the German site Auto Motor und Sport Nico Hulkenberg expressed his disappointment very clearly with the results collected by the Kannapolis team: “The results obtained from version B? Nothing. This is alarming and worrying. It cannot be hidden. We have to be honest with ourselves and admit that we lived up to our standards: we rebuilt the car with a lot of work and then the end result was almost the same. It's our job to do better next year“.

In the final part of the year Hulkenberg and Magnussen even 'divided' the single-seaters, with the German who preferred to race with the 'old' car, while Danish used the updated version. “This is a personal preference – explained Hulkenberg – the old car has more downforce in fast corners. The data also proves it. Kevin probably made the best choice in Vegas. In Abu Dhabi, the pendulum has swung back in favor of the old car“.

'Inspiration' misunderstood

Hulkenberg finally tried to provide an explanation for what didn't work in the updates, underlining how it didn't happen sufficient take inspiration from the concepts of the RB19: “The update came a bit out of necessity – commented #27 – the problems we had on Sunday were increasingly greater. The pressure on the engineers also increased, and this is how the B version was born. All the best cars had switched to the Red Bull philosophy, including Ferrari. It made sense for us to jump on this bandwagon too. We did it, but in my opinion we didn't understand it. Even in the wind tunnel it was clear that the values ​​were not improving. There are still huge discrepancies between the promises of the wind tunnel and the results of the track.”.