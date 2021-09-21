They are only missing three seats to be assigned on the F1 drivers market for 2022. The wheels still available are those of Haas and that of Alfa Romeo Racing alongside Valtteri Bottas. Guan Yu Zhou is the favorite for the seat within the Hinwil team thanks to the push of China (which is ready to support the candidacy of the Alpine Academy driver with a robust sponsorship) and an upcoming SuperLicense thanks to a prestigious placement in F2 even if it will not be the title. At Haas, however, the next few hours should be decisive for the confirmation of the current pair of drivers formed by Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher.

The two rookies have declared from the beginning of their F1 journey that 2021 would be a training ground in view of 2022, a season in which, thanks to the new regulation, Haas is confident of leaving the role of Cinderella on the starting grid. There confirmation of the two pilots, however, was questioned by the tension that characterized their cohabitation in this debut year in which there was no lack of disputes between the two.

Gunther Steiner he pointed out that the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, the home race of Mazepin and sponsor Uralkali that ensured the survival of the Haas as well as the link with Ferrari, could be the ideal date for announcements: “We want to confirm both drivers and Sochi could be the right place – said Steiner joined by the German broadcaster RTL – there will be no preferences in terms of contract and technical treatment between Schumacher and Mazepin. I can’t wait to put the renewal issue behind me so as not to talk about it anymore, so we can concentrate as much as possible on 2022 ″.