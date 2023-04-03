A chaotic ending

In the history of Formula 1 there has rarely been a race with more than one interruption, and even less with restarts from a standstill in moments of the race far from accidents that arose during the first lap or in circumstances immediately following the start. In this sense, the Australian Grand Prix 2023 provided a genuine exception, but one not at all welcome by the participants. More than for the decisions themselves on the red flags (in any case the subject of discussions), the element that triggered the protests of many teams was concentrated on the final standings of the racedrawn up on the basis of the positions occupied by the drivers before the second restart, and not on the basis of the placings obtained after the start on the penultimate lap.

The Haas Protest

In this way, some of the riders who had made a good comeback in just one lap had this feat cancelled. Among these, one of the most striking cases was that of Nico Hulkenbergascended from 7th to 4th place but then demoted to the starting position before the third and final red flag. The official nature of the Race Direction pushed Haas beyond the mere protest, so much so as to present a complaint to the FIA ​​on the order of arrival, only to be rejected by the International Federation itself.

Hülkenberg still happy

However, for Hülkenberg there is the consolation of seventh position, synonymous with the first result in the points zone of this season: “It was a wild race and a bit messy at times – he has declared – we will have to analyze everything that has happened, because many things have happened. The third time I had a great start on the softs and moved up to 4th, so it’s a shame that there were a few crashes and the race was red-flagged. Again there is a lot of positive learning and I feel that a lot of positive things are happening. I am rested, with a very positive mindset and I really enjoy working with the team and experimenting with the car. We have great momentum and that’s what we want to bring to the next races.”

Magnussen embittered

The serenity of the German driver contrasts with the disappointment of his teammate Kevin Magnussen‘responsible’ for the accident that prompted Race Direction to stop for the second time at the Australian GP: “I hit the wall at the exit of turn 2 and the rim broke, the tire came off and I had to stop – explained the Dane – It wasn’t something major to the car, but it was enough to break the rim and detach the tire. It’s a shame, we were in P12 at the time and it didn’t look like I was going to be able to score any points. We were unlucky with the first red flag, as we had just come from P11 and looked quicker than the cars in front, so I was quite confident at that stage of the race. Then we pitted under the safety car and the red flag went off immediately afterwards. Everyone put on tires to get to the end of the race and we were last. It wasn’t my daybut the car seemed to have good pace, so I’m encouraged by that and we’ll push next time.”