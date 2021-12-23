The 2021 that is coming to an end has certainly not been an easy year at home Haas. The American team finished in last place in the constructors’ standings, reaching the end of the season for the first time in its history without having won even a world championship point. A transitional year that had already been anticipated at the end of 2020 and that prompted the team’s top management to focus on two rookie drivers and ‘to be trained’ such as Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. The plan of Gunther Steiner, team principal of the Kannapolis team, was to ‘accept’ a year from behind to invest everything in 2022, a year in which to take advantage of the regulatory upheaval in an attempt to get closer to the teams in the middle of the group.

To find out if next year’s car will actually return the stars and stripes team to the levels experienced in 2018, we will have to wait a few more months, but in the meantime, the very first formal steps to start the new season have been completed. With an announcement made via the team’s official Twitter channel, in fact, the Haas has announced that the chassis of the nascent VF-22 has passed the FIA ​​crash test, thus being approved. In the test document, which took place today, the figure of Simone Resta, technical director of the project who aims to bring back the team founded by Gene Haas permanently fighting for the top-10, is also highlighted. The last world championship points won by the team go back to the 2020 Eifel GP.

VF-22 preparations firmly on-track ahead of the 2022 season with our new chassis homologated ✅# HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/S4vR68Arso – Haas F1 Team (@ HaasF1Team) December 23, 2021