Who’s next to Ollie?

After Oliver Bearman’s announcementwho will make his Formula 1 debut next year, inheriting the seat from Nico Hulkenberg, Haas is preparing for also announce the name of the second guide who will be driving one of the American team’s cars next season. The announcement is expected in a few weeks and could come just before the summer break or even during it. What is certain is that the time seems ripe for themaking a name officialas also confirmed by the team principal of the team, Ayao Komatsu.

Magnussen candidate

“We have a shortlist of names and we are talking to several riders – confirmed Gunther Steiner’s heir at the Haas pit wall – we are nearing the end of the process. Among these there is obviously also Kevin [Magnussen]”. The Dane, who has been with the team since 2022 after having already raced for the US team from 2017 to 2020, is therefore not yet completely ruled out of the possibility of keeping his seat.

Ocon favourite

THE rumors which have been circulating for weeks, however, indicate that the renewal of K-Mag is unlikelyThe favourite seems to be the French Esteban Oconalready certain of his farewell to Alpine at the end of 2024. Komatsu himself had previously ruled out the possibility of adding another young name to the team and not wanting to face the 2025 season with two rookies. Ocon certainly has the experience needed to help Bearman grow without, however, finding himself in the final stages of his career, as Magnussen is.