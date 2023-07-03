Sunday that ruins a positive weekend

Eighth place in qualifying, double top-10 finish in the Sprint Shootout, complete with fourth place on the starting grid for Nico Hülkenberg, and sixth place for the German in the Sprint race: to complete the work at home Haasauthor of a more than positive weekend so far, it was necessary to ensure that the US team reached the points zone also on the occasion of the Sunday race Austrian Grand Prix, thus realizing the most difficult objective of the entire weekend. But even in this case, as happened in the previous race in Canada, the mission failed.

Withdrawals and errors

On the one hand, in fact, bad luck took over, with the same Hülkenberg forced to retire on lap 11 due to a technical problem. On the other hand, however, the match had already started uphill for the Dane Kevin Magnussen, forced to start from the pit lane due to an operation carried out on his car in parc ferme and subsequently betrayed by a strategy error committed by the team. As if that weren’t enough, the number 20 was then pushed into the gravel by de Vries after a fight with him in turn 6, which then led to a time penalty for the Dutchman from AlphaTauri.

A position earned after the race

In this way, Magnussen finished in 19th and last position, only to suffer one too 5 second penalty after the race to have multiple times violated track limits, initially not evaluated by the commissioners and reconsidered only following a protest presented by Aston Martin. In this way, the Dane was able to earn the 18th placethanks to the 15 seconds inflicted on Yuki Tsunoda’s other AlphaTauri, but all this does not give any satisfaction, except for the permanence of the seventh place in the constructors’ standings: “I had a very low pace – has explained – I went into the gravel at high speed when de Vries pushed me into Turn 6. I don’t know if there was any damage to the bottom, so we’ll have to check that, but there was no chance to do better. We will continue to work to improve as much as possible.”

Hülkenberg disappointed and worried

Obviously Hülkenberg was also knocked down, even more after the good performance in qualifying: “We don’t know the full picture, but after the first stop there was a problem and we lost power and we couldn’t continue – he has declared – it’s not ideal, it makes things more difficult in the future because we have less information, but we have to make the most of what we have. We are surrounded by faster cars pushing us from behind, forcing us to go at a pace that we are not necessarily capable of keeping up. The positive thing is the two excellent qualifying sessions this weekend and, of course, an excellent sprint”.