The US team has published the video of the fire up of the Ferrari power unit
After showing its colors for the 2023 season, Haas is preparing for the championship with the first firing of the Ferrari engine.
The US team has released a short video in which the whole team attends the fire up of the power unit built in Maranello.
Things you love to hear ❤️👂
No.1 : The #VF23 firing up for the first time!#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/V16AkgqwRr
— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 2, 2023
What will begin in March will be the eighth season of Haas in Formula 1, all experienced as a Ferrari customer. In addition to the livery – the presence of black is much more marked than in 2022 – the driver line-up has also changed, with Nico Hülkenberg taking the place of Mick Schumacher as Kevin Magnussen’s teammate.
