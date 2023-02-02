After showing its colors for the 2023 season, Haas is preparing for the championship with the first firing of the Ferrari engine.

The US team has released a short video in which the whole team attends the fire up of the power unit built in Maranello.

Things you love to hear ❤️👂 No.1 : The #VF23 firing up for the first time!#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/V16AkgqwRr — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 2, 2023

What will begin in March will be the eighth season of Haas in Formula 1, all experienced as a Ferrari customer. In addition to the livery – the presence of black is much more marked than in 2022 – the driver line-up has also changed, with Nico Hülkenberg taking the place of Mick Schumacher as Kevin Magnussen’s teammate.