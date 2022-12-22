“We will have an experienced driver, an experienced second driver, an engine that seems very strong and improved aerodynamics”. So the Haas team principal Gunther Steiner on the occasion of the ‘Caschi d’oro’ – a traditional end-of-season event Autosprint – explained the reasons why he can only be optimistic in view of 2023. In 2022, Haas has already achieved a significant leap in quality compared to the apathetic 2021. The eighth place in the Constructors’ standings even had as the pole position in Brazil signed by Kevin Magnussen is the icing and in 2023 he will join the Danish Nico Hulkenberg, another mortgage on potential placements in the points zone.

Everything will obviously depend on the goodness of the VF23, but the premises are excellent. In addition to the ‘bomb’ waiting inside the bonnet – the power unit will guarantee 30 more horsepower according to estimates – Steiner has great faith in the work of the technical director Simone Staywhich has already left its mark with the VF-22. “The team around him in Maranello worked together for a year – Steiner’s words reported by today’s edition de The Corriere dello Sport – he did it as a team and they got stronger. This is nice and it’s also very important to try to improve even more”.

The resignation of Matthias Binotto from the role of team principal and managing director of Scuderia Ferrari have placed Simone Resta among the most accredited candidates for a return to Maranello as technical director, but what seemed like an obvious decision in recent weeks has lost ground so as not to further destabilize an environment already ‘shaken’ by Binotto’s resignation.

The tandem Frederic Vasseur-Benedetto Vigna he will therefore carefully evaluate how to possibly reorganize Ferrari’s technical organization chart without being hasty, especially at a decisive moment in terms of the definitive genesis of Ferrari 2023. Gunther Steiner could therefore enjoy Simone Stay for a while longer.