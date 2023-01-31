Waiting to actually know what was born from the genius and pencil of the technical director Simone Resta in the pit lane before the start of the test in Bahrain scheduled from Thursday 23 February to Saturday 25, today the Haas first presented the livery which will characterize the VF-23 in the 2023 F1 season which will see him on track for the team led by Gunther Steiner the confirmed Kevin Magnussen and the returning Nico Hulkenberg, who took the place of Mick Schumacher.

Obviously, the new title sponsor stands out on the livery applied to a show car through a rendering moneygram – a US-based money transfer company headquartered in Dallas, Texas – which occupies the front wing and the top of the bonnet. In terms of color, black and white were chosen as the main colors with red instead on the two aerodynamic appendages.

Depending on the angle from which the car is viewed, black and white alternately take over, the same effect that occurred with another car driven by Nico Hulkenberg, i.e. the Renaultcompletely black seen from the side (like the Haas) and yellow instead in the front shots (white and red in the case of these renderings).

Below the Photo gallery of the first images of the 2023 livery released by Haas.