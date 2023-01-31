White seen from the front, with various ‘spashes’ of red and black framing it, and with a ‘total black‘ on the side. These are the main characteristics, which immediately catch the eye, of the new Haas liverypresented today by the American team waiting to show what will actually be the ‘real’ VF-23 which will take to the track at the start of the 2023 championship. Inevitably however, both the combination of colors used by the Kannapolis team – which seems to have received good ‘reviews’ from F1 enthusiasts right away – and the ‘design’ of the livery have brought to mind some cars – more or less iconic – that have already taken to the track in Formula 1 and beyond.

The two most immediate references are with the coloring of the Marussia 2014also white-red-black, with the only difference of a preponderance of red over black in the area of ​​the airscope, and with that of the Sauber 2013. In this second case the great prevalence of dark colors matches (even if in the case of the Swiss car it was a very intense totality of gray rather than black) but the ‘spashes’ of red on the wings and white on the nose are missing. Rewinding the memory tape, however, some significant similarities can also be found with the Tyrrell 020 from 1991, brought to the track by Satoru Nakajima and our Stefano Modena. In particular, the ‘profile’ of the two liveries is very similar.

Further references can also be found in some old ones Williams And Brabham from the 80s. For the Grove stable we referred to the 1982 FW08. For the historic team founded by Jack Brabham, however, a reference can be represented by the 1983 B52. Finally, leaving the confines of the Circus, a large use of black and white can be found also in Formula E, with Venturi and Jaguar which in certain points recall the chromatic effects chosen by Haas.