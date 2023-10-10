Bitter Qatar

The long and complex weekend experienced by Formula 1 in Lusail was not particularly fortunate for Haas. The American team once again missed the points zone, also thanks to the unfortunate accident in the Sprint race caused by Esteban Ocon which put Nico Hulkenberg out of the running, at that moment in full battle for a placing in the top eight positions which would have allowed him to move the rankings. Instead the team directed by Gunther Steiner left Qatar at ninth place in the Constructors’ standings, also overtaken by Alfa Romeo. The Hinwil team managed to capitalize on the good weekend of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, thus taking the lead again in the derby between Ferrari powered cars.

On the horizon for Haas, after a weekend break, there will be probably the most important round of the whole season: the Austin home game. It is true that this year there are three events in the States and that a few weeks after the trip to Texas there will be the highly anticipated event in Las Vegas, but it is in the city of music that Gene Haas’ team can count on the greatest proximity and affection of the stars and stripes public. Also for this reason, and despite the 2023 season coming to an end, the Kannapolis team intends to bring updates to the VF-23.

Updates in Austin

It is expected that the version ‘2.0’ of the American single-seater will be followed by a development trend similar to that undertaken by McLarenwith a core aerodynamic concept that mirrors that of the unstoppable RB19. “This spec of car ended worse than it started, so we’re happy to see the end of it.”Gunther Steiner told the newspaper Ekstra Bladet. Danish driver Kevin Magnussen, however, was more cautious in analyzing what could be the real benefits brought by the upgrades that will be seen on the COTA circuit.

Down to earth

“On paper we don’t expect a huge increase in downforce – explained Magnussen – it’s more of a different concept that works differently. We hope to find more stability and a more solid platform in different conditions. The car we have now looks pretty good on paper, but on the track it’s not that great. We expect progress, but the reality on the ground may be different. But if the new car will be easier to drive, if it is fundamentally stronger, better in crosswinds, dirty air and similar situations, perhaps it will be better with the tires too. It’s like a chain reaction that affects many aspects – concluded the Dane – but it’s stupid to say that we expect to make a huge leap forward with an update that doesn’t look much better on paper“.