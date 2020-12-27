Comingian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachia were arrested in the drugs case after falling red at the house. After this, hemp was also found from the house of both and this couple also accepted the matter of consumption of hemp. Both were released on bail. Now recently Harsh was seen in the weekend episode of ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Proud Pareek also entered the show with him and played Fun Tasks with Contestants.

During this time, Harsh took a sarcasm at NCB Red and said on entering the Big Boss house in the morning, I came in the morning because nowadays people come to my house in the morning too and go away doing a lot. Some members inside the house did not understand their joke because they did not know what happened outside.



Apart from this, Harsh and Garvit roasted the show’s contestants like Jasmine Bhasin, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilac, Rahul Vaidya, Rahul Mahajan and Ejaz Khan. Harsh said that he has brought some gifts for the family. He then asked the contestants to choose their choice of housemate. Jasmine received a facial sheet which she was asked to gift to a person who should show her real face in the show. Jasmine gifted it to Rubina and said that she should show her real face.