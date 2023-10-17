The newspaper said: “The person responsible for the catastrophe that struck Israel on the Feast of the Joy of the Torah is clear and well-known. The prime minister, who boasted of his great political experience and his irreplaceable acumen in security matters. Netanyahu completely failed to diagnose the danger into which he knowingly led Israel, when he He established the annexation government and plundered the Palestinian lands, and when he appointed Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir to central positions in it, and also when he pursued a reckless foreign policy.”

She added: “Netanyahu will certainly try to evade his responsibility and lay the blame on the leaders of the army, the security of the Military Intelligence Division, and the Shin Bet, as they, like their predecessors in Likud, on the eve of the Yom Kippur War (the October War of 1973), expected a low probability of a war occurring, and their preparation for the Qassam Brigades attack was also faulty.”

The newspaper continued: “They underestimated the enemy and its military capabilities. In the coming days and weeks, when the depth of the imbalance in the army and the intelligence level becomes clear, rightful demands will be raised to overthrow this group and put it on trial.”

She continued: “Although the failure was intelligence and military, this does not absolve Netanyahu of his overall responsibility for the crisis, as he is the supreme rapporteur in Israel’s foreign and security affairs. Netanyahu formulated the policy that was adopted in the few days of the “government of change” headed by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, which was A multi-dimensional effort to completely destroy the Palestinian national movement, in Gaza and the West Bank, at a price that seems insurmountable in the eyes of the Israeli masses.”

She continued: “The warning that hovered over Israel in recent years has been fully fulfilled: the prime minister, accused of three corruption cases, cannot care about state affairs, because national interests will, of course, be harnessed to save him from conviction and imprisonment.”

The newspaper concluded: “This is the reason for establishing a government of atrocities, and this is the reason for the coup led by Netanyahu, and the weakening of the army and intelligence leaders, who were considered political opponents, and the price? The victims of the sweep of the Western Negev paid with their bodies.”