Thursday, September 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Haapavesi | Two people died in a house fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 12, 2024
in World Europe
0
Haapavesi | Two people died in a house fire
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The rescue service was alerted to Haapavede after 7:30 in the morning.

Northern Ostrobothnia Two people died in a house fire that broke out in the morning in Haapavesi, says the Oulu Police Department.

The police say they are conducting a cause of death investigation and investigating the cause of the fire. The police will not provide further information on the matter.

The rescue service was alerted to Haapavede after 7:30 in the morning. When the rescue service arrived, the approximately 150 square meter detached house was completely on fire.

#Haapavesi #people #died #house #fire

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]