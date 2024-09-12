Haapavesi | Two people died in a house fire

Haapavesi|The rescue service was alerted to Haapavede after 7:30 in the morning.

Northern Ostrobothnia Two people died in a house fire that broke out in the morning in Haapavesi, says the Oulu Police Department.

The police say they are conducting a cause of death investigation and investigating the cause of the fire. The police will not provide further information on the matter.

The rescue service was alerted to Haapavede after 7:30 in the morning. When the rescue service arrived, the approximately 150 square meter detached house was completely on fire.