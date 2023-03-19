Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

Once again, the Norwegian Haaland became the talk of English and international newspapers, after he scored another “hat-trick” for Manchester City, to lead him to the FA Cup semi-finals, after “City” destroyed Burnley’s goal with “half a dozen” goals, in the quarter-finals.

And the British newspaper “Daily Star” came out with a funny headline on its cover, where it said “shocking news about Haaland” and added that the “missile” allowed others to score goals, after the “hat-trick” in a rare incident, and wrote on its website that Guardiola showed “no mercy” in the matter. Confronting his “student” Vincent Kompany, Burnley coach, and quoted some of the latter’s fans as saying that “Pep” deceived everyone at the end of 2021, when he announced the difficulty of finding a replacement for the legend “City” Sergio Aguero, because what Haaland is doing this season is “imaginary”!

Despite the interest of the Spanish press in the “El Clasico”, Marca could not ignore what Haaland offered, as she said that the “Norwegian monster” continues to devour its victims, scoring 8 goals in two matches, before facing the Spanish national team next Saturday in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, and of course The Norwegian newspapers devoted their pages to talking about its “star feat”, all of which agreed that what the 22-year-old is doing is “unbelievable”, and “NRK” quoted Alan Shearer’s statements, in which he confirmed that Halland cannot be stopped, and that what he does is “a kind of Madness”, and he may end the season with 60 goals, if the wheel of his goals continues to spin at this rate, and “VG” said that Halland scored in one week more goals than this week.

While Aftenposten quoted Marca as reporting that the renewal of Guardiola’s contract with City made Haaland the most expensive player in the world, after increasing the penalty clause in the Norwegian contract to 200 million euros for the year 2025, as a result of his association with the continuation of the “philosopher” as coach, according to the Spanish newspaper’s comment. .

The funny thing is that English football was the focus of attention of the newspapers outside the borders, not only because of Haaland, but also when the Italian coach Conte issued his “fiery” attack on the Tottenham players after forfeiting the victory against Southampton during the match in the 28th round of the “Premier League”, and after the result turned into a tie. 3-3 Conte’s statements topped the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta, in which he said that he had not seen anything in his life like what he is seeing now with the “roosters”, and despite the fall of Milan and the 3 derby confrontations in “Calcio”, Conte appeared on the cover of Tuttosport titled “Tottenham”. That’s enough!”, referring to the Italian’s desire to jump from the “sunken ship of cocks” and pave the way for not renewing his contract at the end of this season. Indeed, the Spanish newspaper Super Deporte overcame Valencia’s harsh defeat by Atletico Madrid in La Liga, and published a report about his attack. The “fierce” against his players, describing them as “excessive selfishness”, as well as his mockery of the club’s owners, who have not succeeded in winning any championship for 20 years!