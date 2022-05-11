And City succeeded in strengthening its offensive line by signing the Norwegian top scorer Erling Haaland, coming from German Borussia Dortmund, for a “very reasonable” amount, compared to the player’s capabilities.

And journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Manchester City paid 60 million euros to break Haaland’s contract, which is an excellent deal compared to the player’s market value, which amounts to 150 million euros.

Romano also indicated that Haaland will receive a huge salary in Manchester City, amounting to 375,000 pounds per week, which is the same salary as the team’s star, Belgian Kevin De Bruyne.

Barcelona’s role

Barcelona contributed, indirectly, to the financing of Haaland’s transfer to Manchester City, through a previous transfer deal in January.

Barcelona signed the young Spanish player, Ferran Torres, from Manchester City, for 55 million euros, last January.

For almost the same value, Manchester City contracted Haaland, six months after the sale of Torres.