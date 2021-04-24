WOLFSBURG – B. DORTMUND

Erling haaland went seven games without scoring a goal, broke his losing streak a couple of days ago against Werder Bremen from a penalty. However, last week against Union Berlin he shot up to seven times (personal record for him this season) and did not score.

But the persistence of the Norwegian striker never ceased. He smelled the blood of Wolfsburg on a somewhat old handover from Baku to Brooks. He started, arrived before the center-back and in two touches he planted himself before Casteels to raise it slightly and overtake Dortmund in a key duel to keep his people alive in the fight for the Champions League places in the Bundesliga.