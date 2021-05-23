Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

A beautiful gesture occurred in the “34th round” and the last of the German league “Bundesliga”, and after the end of the match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, which Dortmund settled in his favor 3-1, at the stadium of Signal Iduna Park, Manuel Graef approached the international referee of the match from the young Norwegian Erling Haaland «20 General »A Dortmund player, and asked him to exchange his shirt, explaining to him that this was the last official match he managed as a referee.

The Norwegian star immediately agreed, and even made sure that the paparazzi took some memorial pictures of him with the referee, while the stadium cameras monitored the details of this wonderful incident.

The correspondent of the Radio and Television Network of Monte Carlo Sport, who was present and witnessed the situation from the beginning, stated that everyone on the stadium was surprised by this “gentleman” from Haaland, although many describe him as cold and extreme arrogance.

Haaland initially believed that the referee would talk to him about an incident that occurred during the course of the match, or about a situation that was the subject of a dispute between the two teams, but he was surprised by the referee’s request, which was not expected at all.

As is customary in football stadiums, the referee, in turn, gave Haaland his black shirt, which had the greatest impact on the Norwegian star, who expressed his happiness with this behavior.

By the way, Haaland scored two of his three goals in the match, ending an unbelievable season for him, playing 41 matches in which he scored 41 goals, including 28 matches in the “Bundesliga”, during which he scored 27 goals, thus becoming the third highest scorer in the German League.