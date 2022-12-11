Erling Braut Haaland is also among the stars of continental football who have not taken off their ticket for the Persian Gulf. But that doesn’t mean the City centre-forward isn’t making headlines. Especially when dad Alf Inge says certain…

With the World Cup taking all the interest of the world of football, there is very little talk of those who have not arrived in Qatar. The Italy of football has this problem, but the Azzurri are not the only players of a certain level who have remained out of the competition. Among the stars of continental football who have not detached the ticket for the Persian Gulf there is also Erling Braut Haaland, who failed to guide Norway to qualification. But that doesn’t mean the Manchester City centre-forward isn’t making headlines. Especially when dad Alf Inge says certain things…

15 years at City… — Speaking to FranceFootball, the former Norwegian midfielder explained that his son’s future could be very different from what is expected after Manchester City buy him and sign him on a monster contract until 2027… “Erling could stay at City for 15 years, because it’s very comfortable and we’re talking about a huge club. But my impression is that he wants to show that he can win in any of the big leagues.” In short, the transfer to England was good, but the Norwegian cyborg’s list of objectives also includes a tour of Europe… See also Social threats to Masiello: do not return to Bari. And Sudtirol does not call him

…or maybe just three! — “It could be that it goes like this. He was in Germany for two and a half years and he could do something like that in his future. Stay three years in the Premier League and then go to Italy, Spain or France. There’s nothing I’m sure about it, but it’s a possibility, because Erling is capable of being a winner in any team.” A warning to sailors, therefore. The fact that he is at City, where he is shattering every goal record, does not mean that in the not too distant future Haaland cannot find himself in Serie A or Liga. A message that obviously can only please Real Madrid, which for years now has dreamed of putting the Norwegian at the center of its attack…

December 11, 2022 (change December 11, 2022 | 12:00)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Haalands #father #warns #stay #Premier #League #years #Italy #Spain #France