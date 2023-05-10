Alf-Inge Haaland, father and representative of Erling Haaland, starred in a confrontation with part of the Santiago Bernabéu stands during the draw between Real Madrid and Manchester City (1-1) in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. The Norwegian’s father ended up being evicted from a box in the white stadium, which he shared with the player’s friends and family. The Real Madrid version is that Alfie Haaland and his companions were transferred to another box, since they were causing problems with club members there.

In the images taken by the fans, you can see how the public at the Bernabéu yells “out, out”. Haaland’s father puts his hand to his ear and asks to be yelled at louder. He also dedicated several sleeve cuts to the public before security appeared in the box. As reported The spar, of Cadena SER, the brawl began at the beginning of the second part, when Haaland threw peanuts at the public, a gesture that was reproached by the white parish.

Haaland’s father has given his version via Twitter after all the trouble caused. He says that the Real Madrid fans did not see well that he celebrated Kevin De Bruyne’s equalizing goal and that he and his companions had to move because people were not happy with the result of the match.

