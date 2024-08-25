

Amr Obaid (Cairo)

Norwegian Erling Haaland topped the scene as usual, at the top of the Premier League scorers list, since “the first moment”, and after only two rounds of the start of the tournament, the Manchester City star’s balance reached 4 goals, including a “hat-trick” in his second match against Ipswich Town, which was praised by the English and international press, which Haaland matched with clear “lightness”, when he wrote on his official account on “Instagram”, asking, “Did a hat-trick give me the captain’s armband in the Fantasy Premier League game?”

Haaland seems determined from the start to chase the English Golden Boot for the third time in a row, but he also set an “exceptional rule” for the top scorer in the new season, as no previous top scorer in the last 10 years has succeeded in starting the following season with such strength and ferocity as Haaland started the current version of the English Premier League.

Haaland himself did not start this fast at the beginning of last season, but he maintained the best “first steps” rates of any previous Premier League scorer in the “previous decade” during his next season, and after winning the top scorer title in the 2022-2023 version with 36 goals, he started the 2023-2024 season by scoring two goals in the first two rounds, with a “double” against Burnley in the opening round, and he did not score against Newcastle.

Only two scorers have managed to replicate Haaland’s start last season, but they were unable to reach his current “frightening” tally. The first was Aubameyang, one of the top scorers in the 2018-2019 tournament, as he scored two goals in the first two rounds with Arsenal during the 2019-2020 version, at a rate of one goal per match. The second was Jamie Vardy at the beginning of the 2020-2021 season, as the top scorer in the previous version opened his new career with a “double” against West Bromwich, while he did not participate in the “Wolves’ quartet” that followed against Burnley.

Despite the Egyptian star, Mohamed Salah, winning the title of the Premier League’s top scorer 3 times with Liverpool, he was unable in any season following his crowning with the “Golden Boot” to open his scoring record with more than one goal in the first two rounds, which he repeated in the 2018-2019, 2019-2020 and 2022-2023 editions, following in the footsteps of Sergio Aguero, who started the 2015-2016 season by scoring one goal in two matches, after being crowned top scorer in 2014-2015, and the same was the case with Sadio Mane, who competed with Salah and Aubameyang for the title of top scorer in 2018-2019, to start 2019-2020 with a single goal in two matches.

The strangest situation among the “beginnings of the top scorers” was that of Harry Kane, who won the “Golden Boot” three times in 2015-2016, 2016-2017 and 2020-2021, but he was never able to score any goals during his start in the seasons following the coronation. The funny thing is that his former Tottenham teammate, Heung-Min Son, shared this “zero” opening balance with him in 2022-2023, after being crowned top scorer, equal to Salah, in the 2021-2022 season.

