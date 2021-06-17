It is no secret that Erling Haaland has a special relationship with the Champions League. In his first game, with RB Salzburg against Genk (6-2), he debuted with a hat-trick. Incidentally, he became the youngest to achieve one. 14 encounters took him to reach twenty. Again, he was the fastest gunslinger in the history of the continental top competition. And it is that, as Erling himself has recognized the Telegraph in an interview, he has “been thinking about the Champions League all his life”.

In the talk, of which only a preview is known, since the full version will be published throughout this Thursday, he highlights what is his great obsession: “Maybe it gives me an extra 1% motivation when I go out onto the pitch with the anthem. That’s my big dream, to win the Champions League one day. I hope I can lift that trophy, it would be amazing. “

The anthem of the Champions, as headline

In fact, that melody has been with him for a long time and he hears it every morning. “I’ve been doing it for a couple of years. You know, it’s a very good hymn.”, recognize. Throughout the season, with Dortmund dangerously flirting with the Europa League, their future as borusser staggered. What’s more, he even stated that his wish was to play the Champions League next year.

Erling Haaland Advanced Statistics.

The good final sprint of Terzic’s men, with Haaland in the lead, managed to win the race against André Silva and Jovic’s Eintracht Frankfurt, giving strength at Signal Iduna Park in their intention to keep their star on the boat. At least for one more season. Next summer will be another story, but as this newspaper has learned, the label that accompanies the cyborg Norwegian at the moment is 200 million euros. If Haaland’s obsession is the Champions League, Haaland is Madrid, United or Chelsea’s. We will see how many of these protagonists end up with their dream fulfilled.