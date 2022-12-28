The visitors had plenty of chances in the first half, with goalkeeper Ilan Millier making two saves from Haaland and England striker Jack Grealish twice hitting the bar from close range.

And it seemed that City would end the first half in a disappointing manner, before Spanish midfielder Rodri finally scored in first-half stoppage time, hitting the net after Millier had blocked the ball just before it.

And with his return to the city in which he was born, where his father was a player in Leeds, the Norwegian international Haaland decided the match greatly early in the second half with a smooth finish to the ball, before raising his score in the Premier League to 20 goals this season by scoring the third goal for his team in 64th minute.

Pascal Streeck gave the home side’s fans a faint hope of a comeback by heading in with 17 minutes remaining, but the goal remained a consolation for the frustrated Leeds fans.

The victory helped second-placed City restore the difference to five points with leaders Arsenal, while Leeds remained in 15th place, two points above the relegation zone.

“I have a goal (in terms of scoring goals) but I can’t say it,” Haaland told Amazon.com.

“I just said in the dressing room that I could have scored five goals but the most important thing is that we won.

“We have to catch Arsenal. I could have scored two more goals but that’s life and I have to train more”.

City lost its last league match before the World Cup break against Brentford, but dominated today’s match, especially with the brilliance of Haaland, who started the attack against Leeds goal in the 36th second from the start of the match, but the Leeds goalkeeper blocked his attempt.