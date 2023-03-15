The Norwegian bomber scores pokerissimo in City’s 6-0 win against Leipzig. And equals Messi, Luiz Adriano, Altafini
Jorge Valdano used to say that in football goals are capricious, but it is clear that they get along spectacularly well with Erling Haaland. And to think that in the first leg of the round of 16 against Leipzig he hadn’t managed to make an impact in a rather blocked match. On the return leg, however, the Norwegian showed yet another amazing performance, even more than the others.
#Haaland #history #goals #Champions #League #challenge #him..
Leave a Reply