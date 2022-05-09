Norwegian attacker Erling Haalandone of the most coveted players in European football and who plays for the German Borussia Doretmund, would have already chosen a new team.

This Monday the media ‘The Athletic’, published that this week his signing for Manchester City will be officially announced, in a version that is already going around the world.

haland in blue

Last April Haaland would have agreed the initial terms of the contract with Manchester City, the famous club that is managed by Pep Guardiila, and that this year was left without playing the Champions League final.

The player’s termination clause exceeds 75 million euros (not counting commissions to intermediaries). If the final step is fulfilled, as everything indicates, Haaland will become a City player for next season.

Haaland has played for two Norwegian teams, Bryne and Molde, an Austrian team, Red Bull Salzburg, and the German Borussia Dormund:

According to the newspaper Marca de España, “the idea that both the player’s entourage and the City leaders have is to announce the agreement once the Premier League is decided.

His goalscoring moment has put him in the orbit of the great European teams, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, PSG and Chelsea, but it would be CIty that would keep the Norwegian’s goals.

SPORTS

more sports news