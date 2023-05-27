Haaland, 22, scored 36 goals in 35 games this season, breaking the previous record of 34 goals in one season in the Premier League, which was shared by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer and held for nearly three decades.

The Norwegian striker received the award thanks to the votes of the public, the leaders of the twenty league clubs and a panel of football experts.

City players won the award for four consecutive seasons, as Kevin De Bruyne won it in the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 seasons and Robin Diaz in the 2020-2021 season.

Exceptional year

Haaland outperformed his rivals De Bruyne, Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier.

He was also named the Football Writers Association Player of the Year after receiving 82 percent of the vote.

Haaland has the opportunity to increase his score in the league tomorrow, Sunday, when City visits Brentford in its last match in the competition this season.