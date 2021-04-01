Barcelona (AFP)

Mino Raiola, the agent of the Norwegian star Erling Haaland, and the father of the latter, Alv-Inge, have landed in Barcelona to negotiate his transfer to the Catalan giants, according to a video clip published by the sports newspaper “Sport”.

With the headline “Bomb: Mino Raiola and Haaland’s father in Barcelona,” the Catalan newspaper published a video clip showing Raiola and Alf-Inge leaving the airport and getting into a car.

She wrote that the agent and father of the Borussia Dortmund striker are in Barcelona, ​​Haaland is the striker that Joan Laporta wants for Barcelona and he will try to sign him this summer.

She indicated that a Laporta assistant received them and took them with him in the car.

She added that Haaland is the striker chosen by Joan Laporta’s board of directors to strengthen the team in the summer transfer market, the Borussia Dortmund striker is the most in-demand in the entire market, and teams such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are also checking his status.

She considered that the good relationship between Mino Raiola and Joan Laporta makes Barcelona optimistic, noting that the travel of the young Norwegian striker’s father to Barcelona with Raiola reinforces rumors that the Norwegian striker may be one of Barcelona’s players next season.

The twenty-year-old raises the interest of more than one big club in Europe, after his remarkable brilliance in the ranks of Dortmund since his move to the winter transfer market in 2020, specifically in the Champions League, where he scored 20 goals in 14 matches since his transfer to the industrial city of Ruhr club.

The former striker of his birth, Red Bull Salzburg, also scored 21 goals in 21 matches in the German Bundesliga this season, and 33 in 31 matches in all competitions.

Dortmund may be forced to give up Haaland’s services if he fails to reach the Champions League next season, where he is currently ranked fifth, four points behind the fourth-placed side eight stages before the end of the domestic league.